Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 29,060 call options on the company. This is an increase of 324% compared to the average daily volume of 6,853 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Gogo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gogo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 412,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Gogo has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

