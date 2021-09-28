iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IPW traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 4,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79. iPower has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Get iPower alerts:

IPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.