iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,219,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 14,755,978 shares.The stock last traded at $144.15 and had previously closed at $146.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,467 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,490,000 after purchasing an additional 786,222 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

