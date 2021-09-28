iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,219,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 14,755,978 shares.The stock last traded at $144.15 and had previously closed at $146.37.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.
About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
