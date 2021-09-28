iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

