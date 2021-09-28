iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 986,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,734,000 after buying an additional 315,640 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

