iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Stake Lessened by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF makes up 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,367. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

