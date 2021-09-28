iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013,764 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $732,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 910,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,963,000 after acquiring an additional 370,304 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 134.9% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 80.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

