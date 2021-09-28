iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 279,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $102.07.

