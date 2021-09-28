iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 262,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,532,871 shares.The stock last traded at $38.67 and had previously closed at $38.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 380,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $9,823,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after buying an additional 223,283 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,428,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,666,000 after acquiring an additional 165,760 shares during the period.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

