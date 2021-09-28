iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 262,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,532,871 shares.The stock last traded at $38.67 and had previously closed at $38.95.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
