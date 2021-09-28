iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $110,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 330.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,088,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.31. 120,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,894. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.63 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.