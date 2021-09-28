iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $213,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.88. 1,826,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,373,893. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $146.40 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

