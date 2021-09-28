iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,170. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

