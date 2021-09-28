iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lifted by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,991. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

