iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after buying an additional 225,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,188,000 after buying an additional 80,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

