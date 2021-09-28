Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.82

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 2720185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Italk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Italk Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 142,500 shares of Italk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALK)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

