iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 5,322 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20.

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.

ITOS stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

