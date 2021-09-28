iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 5,322 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20.
- On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22.
- On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.
ITOS stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
