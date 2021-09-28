Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Purchased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.84% of Iteris worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at about $10,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 53.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 318,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,318. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $232.67 million, a PE ratio of 554.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

