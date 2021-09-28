Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by 78.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $606.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Ituran Location and Control worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

