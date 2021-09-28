J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.69

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.69 and last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.69.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68.

About J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

