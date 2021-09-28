Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

