JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. However, the company has been impacted by the challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the company’s liquidity position may not be enough to manage the high debt level. Earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the”

Shares of JAKK stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,940. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.84. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 519.77% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 283,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

