Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Increased by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,300,000 after buying an additional 202,577 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,237. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

