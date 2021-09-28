Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OPAD opened at 10.10 on Monday. Offerpad has a 12 month low of 8.20 and a 12 month high of 20.97.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

