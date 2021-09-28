Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,152,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Exelon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Exelon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 101.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Exelon by 65.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

