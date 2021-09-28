Jennison Associates LLC Buys 106,430 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 106,430 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Ares Management worth $77,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 39.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Ares Management by 138.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

NYSE ARES opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

