Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,759 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $62,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

