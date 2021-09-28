Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,234 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $55,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Nordson by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $244.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

