Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,139 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $57,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

