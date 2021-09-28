Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 284,011 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Devon Energy worth $66,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,542,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

