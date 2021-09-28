Jennison Associates LLC Sells 105,951 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,951 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $58,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

