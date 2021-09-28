Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,169 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $47,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.18 and its 200 day moving average is $183.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

