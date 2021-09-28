Jennison Associates LLC Sells 513,394 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 623,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 513,394 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $70,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Natera by 275.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 41.0% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,573 shares of company stock worth $26,279,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

