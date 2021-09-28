JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $508.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

