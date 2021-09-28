John Simard Sells 11,418 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $165,446.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $442,670.90.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $202,873.26.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00.

XBIT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. 179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,443. XBiotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in XBiotech by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

