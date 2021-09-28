Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $164,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.98. 49,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $426.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

