Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JOSMF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:JOSMF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Josemaria Resources has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

