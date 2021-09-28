JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 235 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 278 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 175 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volvo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 236.67.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.