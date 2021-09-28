JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,235,927 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.30% of SVB Financial Group worth $1,351,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.44.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $674.41 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $233.69 and a 1-year high of $677.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

