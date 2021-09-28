JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The bank's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Opening new branches in 48 states in the United States, strategic buyouts, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent mortgage banking business are expected to continue aiding financials. JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet, and will enhance shareholder value. While robust economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans, coronavirus-induced economic downturn that hampered business activities continues to hurt loan demand. The Federal Reserve’s accommodative policy and near-zero rates are likely to hurt interest income and margins. Steadily rising expenses also remains a concern.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.99. 123,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,680,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

