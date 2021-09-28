JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 319,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 204,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,374 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,967,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 783,781 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.56. 561,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,680,089. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $497.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.