JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 134,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 190.7% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 43,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 237,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM opened at $168.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

