Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.00. 79,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,293,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.