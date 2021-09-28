Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.00. 79,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,293,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.
A number of research firms recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
