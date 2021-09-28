JustBet Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $486.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

