JustInvest LLC Invests $201,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 241 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $872.58 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $915.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $840.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

