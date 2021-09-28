JustInvest LLC Invests $207,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $195.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

