Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.03

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 14398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.
Several research firms have commented on KARO. Raymond James assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
The stock has a market cap of $612.20 million and a PE ratio of 27.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
