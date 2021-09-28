Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.03

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 14398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Several research firms have commented on KARO. Raymond James assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The stock has a market cap of $612.20 million and a PE ratio of 27.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

