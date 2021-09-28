KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.99.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.51. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

