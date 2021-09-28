KC Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.