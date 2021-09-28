Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,276,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,081 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 6.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 6.54% of Kellogg worth $1,433,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

