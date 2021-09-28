Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

VRTX stock opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $181.45 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average of $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.